Russian invasion could begin at any time, White House says

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time, including this week, the White House said on Monday as it reiterated that the path to diplomacy remains open to resolving the standoff.

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Steve Holland, Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

