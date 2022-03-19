Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, finance minister says

LVIV, Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion has forced 30% of Ukraine’s economy to stop working, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“Our tax revenues do not allow us to cover our needs, (therefore) the main revenue stream is borrowing,” Marchenko said.

