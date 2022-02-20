A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister

British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly attends a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A Russian invasion of Ukraine now seems "far more likely than unlikely" and all the signs suggest it is "very, very imminent", Britain's minister for Europe said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely but we will continue to work to try and avert that," James Cleverly told Sky News.

"Everything that we see indicates that invasion is very, very, highly likely and very, very imminent."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

