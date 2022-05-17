Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal - TASS

Service members of Ukrainian forces who have surrendered after weeks holed up at Azovstal steel works are seen inside a bus driving away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 17 (Reuters) - Russian investigative committee will question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in city of Mariupol, TASS news agency quoted the committee as saying on Tuesday.

The questioning will be done as part of the Russian investigation into what Moscow calls "criminal cases concerning Ukrainian regime crimes," TASS added.

Reporting by Reuters

