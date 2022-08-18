Russian jets suspected of violating Finnish airspace, defence ministry says

HELSINKI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two Russian MIG-31 fighter jets are suspected of having violated the Finnish airspace on Thursday morning near the coastal city of Porvoo on the Gulf of Finland, less than 150 kilometers from Russia, said the Finnish defence ministry.

"During the incident the Finnish air force performed an operative identification flight," the ministry said in a statement, adding the Finnish Border Guard had initiated an investigation into the violation.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen

