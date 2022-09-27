1 minute read
Russian lawmakers may consider incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4 - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said on Tuesday that it could consider the incorporation of Russia-controlled parts of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4, the RIA news agency reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.