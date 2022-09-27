Russian lawmakers may consider incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4 - RIA

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive tanks in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict near the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said on Tuesday that it could consider the incorporation of Russia-controlled parts of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Oct. 4, the RIA news agency reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.