1 minute read
Russian lawmakers vote to scrap upper age limit for military
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country's military.
Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.