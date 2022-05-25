Russian lawmakers vote to scrap upper age limit for military

A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's State Duma approved a law on Wednesday removing the upper age limit for contractual service in the country's military.

Currently, only Russians aged between 18 and 40 and foreigners aged 18 to 30 can enlist as professional soldiers in the Russian army.

Reporting by Reuters

