Russian likely seeking to reduce Ukraine's access to news - UK intelligence

A man walks through the site of yesterday's blast targeted at the TV tower, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia is probably targeting Ukraine's communication infrastructure to reduce access to reliable news sources, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"Russia is probably targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens' access to reliable news and information," a defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.

"Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.