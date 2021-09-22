Skip to main content

Russian link "should not be absolutely ruled out" - presidential party's head

Investigators examine bullet holes in a car of Serhiy Shefir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide, following an assault outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sergiy Karazy

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia could be behind an assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide, the head of the president's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Wednesday.

"A Russian trace should not be absolutely ruled out. We know their ability to organise terrorist attacks in different countries," Korniienko told reporters.

A volley of shots was fired on Wednesday at a car carrying the aide, Serhiy Shefir, but wounded only the driver, in what a senior official called an assassination attempt. read more

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk

