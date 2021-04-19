Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussian military build-up near Ukraine numbers more than 150,000 troops, EU's Borrell says

Reuters
1 minute read

European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell speaks during a meeting via video conference with EU Foreign Affairs Ministers to discuss the situation in Ukraine, at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2021. Francois Walschaerts/Pool via REUTERS

Russia has concentrated more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister.

"It is more than 150,000 Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea. The risk of further escalation is evident," Borrell said, declining to give a source for the figure.

He said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being, despite saying that the military build-up on Ukraine's borders was the largest ever.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after addressing EU foreign ministers, called on the EU to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid the military build-up and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Russian separatists.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 12:47 PM UTCGreece opens to tourists, anxious to move on from crisis season

Greece began opening to tourists on Monday with few bookings but hopes for a better season to help make up for a 2020 devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

EuropePromising change, Germany's Greens make first bid for chancellery
EuropeAstra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
EuropeBelgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one
EuropeUK shopper numbers jump 87.8% as England's stores reopen after lockdown