Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar

A satellite image shows southern end of convoy armour towed artillery trucks, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.N) also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

