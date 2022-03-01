Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR.N) also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukraine border.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

