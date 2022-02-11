1 minute read
Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement.
The statement was issued after talks between the ministers held in Moscow. read more
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey
