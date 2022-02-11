Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends the opening ceremony of the International military-technical forum "Army-2021" at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow Region, Russia August 23, 2021. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement.

The statement was issued after talks between the ministers held in Moscow. read more

