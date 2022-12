Russian missile attack damages nine Ukrainian power facilities - minister

KYIV, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Nine Ukrainian power facilities were damaged on Friday during Russia's latest missile attacks on critical infrastructure, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on national television.

"What we already see is damage to about nine generating facilities. Now we are still verifying the damage," he said.

Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson











