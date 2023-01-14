Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials















KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city's mayor said.

Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

Reporting by Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth; editing by Angus MacSwan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.