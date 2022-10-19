Russian missile strike hits thermal power station in west Ukraine - governor















KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the region's governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks by Moscow on critical infrastructure.

"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, said in a video statement online.

No one was hurt in the strike, she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by oavel Polityuk, writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.