Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa - Ukrainian military
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said.
"The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Angus MacSwan
