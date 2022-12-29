Russian missiles hit Ukrainian capital, other cities















KYIV, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, the capital Kyiv and western Lviv on Thursday, causing a series of explosions, mayors said.

Kharkiv's Ihor Terekhov said officials were clarifying what had been hit and whether there were any casualties. Kyiv's Vitali Klitschko warned of possible power cuts there and asked residents to charge their phones.

"Two private houses in Darnytskyi district were damaged by the fragments of downed missiles," the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.

It said a business and a playground were also damaged and the situation of the victims "is being clarified".

Lviv's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Telegram that 90% of the city was without electricity and electric public transport was not running.

"There may be interruptions in water supply," he added.

