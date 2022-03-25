Russian missiles target Ukrainian Air Force command in Vinnytsia, military says

LVIV, Ukraine, March 25 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Air Force said on Friday that Russian cruise missiles hit several buildings while attempting to strike the Air Force's command in the Vinnytsia region.

"The consequences of the missile strike by the occupiers are being clarified," it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.