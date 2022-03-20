Russian navy commander killed in Ukraine

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - A senior naval commander in Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been killed in Ukraine, the governor of Sevastopol said on Sunday.

Post-Captain Andrei Paliy, deputy commander of the fleet, died during fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on the messaging app Telegram.

The Russian navy did not respond to a request for comment.

Sevastopol, which is a major base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, is located on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.