Russian negotiator accuses Kyiv of 'rolling back' on agreements -TASS

Russia's State Duma member Leonid Slutsky speaks to the media after the talks with Ukrainian officials in the Brest region, Belarus March 7, 2022. Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

May 5 (Reuters) - A Russian lawmaker taking part in talks with Ukraine said negotiations were difficult and accused representatives from Kyiv of "rolling back" on existing agreements, TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

"I am one of the four negotiators from the Russian side, however, it is difficult to negotiate. Ukrainian counterparts come to an agreement, and then roll back", TASS cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.