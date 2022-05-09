Russian negotiator says peace talks with Ukraine are ongoing - Ifax

Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 9 (Reuters) - Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and that they were being held remotely, according to the interfax news agency.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters

