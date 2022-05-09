1 minute read
Russian negotiator says peace talks with Ukraine are ongoing - Ifax
May 9 (Reuters) - Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and that they were being held remotely, according to the interfax news agency.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling the talks and using reports of atrocities committed by Russian troops in Ukraine to undermine negotiations. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
