Russian-occupied Kherson region says some civilians to be evacuated















Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed chief of the southern occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson on Tuesday said some civilians would be evacuated, citing what he said was the risk of an attack by Kyiv's forces.

In a video statement, Vladimir Saldo said people in four towns would be moved away from the Dnipro river, given the risk that Ukrainian shelling could damage a nearby dam.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, editing by David Ljunggren and Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.