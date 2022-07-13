Russian opposition politician kept in prison under 'fake information' investigation

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin, detained on suspicion of spreading false information about Russia's army, is escorted before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 13, 2022, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - A Moscow court ordered opposition politician Ilya Yashin be kept in jail for two months pending an investigation into the spreading of "fake information" about Russia's army, a charge carrying a jail term of up to 15 years.

"Russia will be free!" Yashin shouted in court after the judge agreed with state prosecutors' request to keep him in prison until Sept. 12.

Russia passed new legislation after sending its army into Ukraine on Feb. 24 that prohibits public statements which "discredit" its armed forces or cite information from non-official sources. The measure was criticised by the West as a further crackdown on free speech.

A Moscow city councillor was jailed for seven years last week in one of the first cases using the new law. read more

Days before he was first detained, Yashin, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and member of Moscow's Krasnoselsky district council, had vowed to stay in Russia despite the looming threat of arrest for his outspoken criticism of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Navalny, who is able to post on Twitter through his lawyers and allies, tweeted: "I demand the immediate release of Ilya Yashin" and said he had spoken the truth about what was going on in Ukraine.

Yashin's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said the charges related to a video Yashin posted on his YouTube channel in which he spoke about Russia's actions in Bucha, near Kyiv. Russia has denied carrying out atrocities there and in other areas its forces have seized.

Yashin was jailed for 15 days in late June for disobeying a police officer - a move that he said was linked to his activism. He had been due to leave jail on Wednesday, before he was hit with the new charges. read more

Since the start of the conflict, Russia has moved to quash almost all forms of dissent, with most of its opposition figures either in jail or exile.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Philippa Fletcher

