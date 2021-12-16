Russian parliament backs draft law for COVID-19 immunity passes

An activist holds a doll during a rally against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination and QR codes proving immunity status, in Yekaterinburg, Russia December 12, 2021. A sign on a poster reads "There is nowhere to retreat, the children are behind us" REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, on Thursday gave the first nod of approval to a draft law that would require people to show QR codes demonstrating proof of immunity to COVID-19 in order to visit certain public places.

The bill still needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin to come into force.

Earlier this week, the Russian parliament said it would shelve a draft bill that would have required people travelling by plane or train to present QR codes, after strong public opposition to the proposal. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber/Alexander Marrow

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.