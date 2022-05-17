Russian parliament may ban swapping Ukraine's Azov fighters for Russian servicemen

Russian service members stand guard on a road during sunset before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 17 (Reuters) - The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, is looking at banning the exchange of fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment for Russian servicemen, a Telegram channel which airs Duma proceedings said on Tuesday.

TASS news agency quoted the speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying "Nazi criminals" should not be exchanged.

Reporting by Reuters

