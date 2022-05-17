1 minute read
Russian parliament may ban swapping Ukraine's Azov fighters for Russian servicemen
May 17 (Reuters) - The State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, is looking at banning the exchange of fighters from Ukraine's Azov regiment for Russian servicemen, a Telegram channel which airs Duma proceedings said on Tuesday.
TASS news agency quoted the speaker of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying "Nazi criminals" should not be exchanged.
Reporting by Reuters
