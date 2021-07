MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - A Russian passenger plane has gone missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board with estimates ranging gtom 13-17.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn

