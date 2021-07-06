Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russian plane with 28 on board crashed into sea - report

1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia's far east.

Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying. The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Okhotsk Sea coast.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:21 AM UTCPlane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east -RIA

An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

EuropeGermany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries
EuropeReturn to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions
EuropeMerkel sees strategic case for Balkan states joining EU
EuropeEuro zone business activity soared in June as lockdowns lifted