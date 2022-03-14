Russian PM says Moscow, Minsk keen to boost union state cooperation amid sanctions -TASS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko during a signing ceremony following a meeting of the Ministers' Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Minsk, Belarus September 10, 2021. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

March 14 (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus believe it is necessary to boost cooperation in their union state in the face of Western sanctions, the TASS news agency cited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying on Monday.

RIA cited Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko as saying Minsk was counting on Russia's support.

The two Slav neighbours are formally part of a "union state" and have been in talks for years to move closer together, a process that accelerated after Russian President Vladimir Putin propped up Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 when his rule was threatened by months of mass street protests.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

