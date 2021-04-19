Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday called on the population not to take part in planned protests this week in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose health has seriously deteriorated while on hunger strike in prison.

"Any aggressive actions by participants in unauthorised public meetings, especially attempts to provoke clashes with law enforcement officials, will be regarded as a threat to public safety and immediately suppressed," the ministry said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.