Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussian police detain eight at Navalny protests in far east - opposition group

Reuters
1 minute read

Police detained eight people in Russia's far eastern city of Magadan on Wednesday, the Open Russia opposition group said on social media, as protests began across the country over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.

Several Navalny allies were detained on Wednesday morning, hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to deliver a state-of-the-nation speech. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:25 AM UTCHow a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world."

EuropeUkraine leader signs law to call up reservists for military service
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeRomania's coalition ends deadlock, to name new health minister
EuropeProtesters gather as Germany debates COVID-19 lockdown law