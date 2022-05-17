1 minute read
Russian prosecutor asks court to declare Ukraine's Azov Regiment "terrorist organization," Interfax reports
May 17 (Reuters) - The office of Russia's Prosecutor General has asked the Supreme Court to recognise Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a "terrorist organisation", Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Ministry of Justice website.
Russia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on May 26, Interfax reports.
Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean
