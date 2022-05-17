Russian prosecutor asks court to declare Ukraine's Azov Regiment "terrorist organization," Interfax reports

A wounded service member of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol is transported on a stretcher out of a bus, which arrived under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Novoazovsk, Ukraine May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 17 (Reuters) - The office of Russia's Prosecutor General has asked the Supreme Court to recognise Ukraine's Azov Regiment as a "terrorist organisation", Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing the Ministry of Justice website.

Russia's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on May 26, Interfax reports.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.