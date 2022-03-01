Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Russian prosecutors demand restricted access to radio station, TV

1 minute read

An Interior Ministry officer walks inside the office of Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Prosecutor General's Office demands that Russia restricts access to Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, and the TV Rain online news channel, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The request is caused by "targeted and systematic posting on the websites of Ekho Moskvy and TV Rain of information calling for extremist activities, violence and deliberately false information about the actions of Russian forces as part of a special operation" in Ukraine, it said in the statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters