Russian reformer Chubais leaves post as Putin's special representative -source

Anatoly Chubais, special representative of Russian President for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

March 23 (Reuters) - Anatoly Chubais, a veteran Russian reformer, has left his post as President Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais had left the country and had no intention of coming back.

Chubais is the highest-profile figure to step down since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

