Russian rockets destroy runway of Dnipro regional airport, says governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces fired rockets at the main civilian airport in Ukraine's eastern Dnipro region overnight, destroying its runway and damaging the terminal building, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Tuesday.

"It will take a lot of time to recover. We will win!," he said in an online post.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

