Russian rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Interfax quoting mayor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 12 (Reuters) - Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.