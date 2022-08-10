Russian TV protestor charged with spreading false information

Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was charged on Wednesday with spreading false information about the Russian army, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison, her lawyer said on Telegram.

The charges relate to a protest last month, when Ovsyannikova held up an anti-war placard on the Moskva river embankment opposite the Kremlin and posted images of the protest on her Telegram channel.

Ovsyannikova, who was born in Ukraine, came to international prominence in March by walking out in front of studio cameras with an anti-war placard during a live evening news broadcast on Russia's flagship Channel One.

She has since been arrested and fined several times for her continued opposition to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

She had announced earlier on Wednesday that federal investigators had forced their way into her house at 6 a.m. to conduct a search before taking her away to charge her.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

