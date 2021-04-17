Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussia and Ukraine to expel a diplomat each as tensions simmer

ReutersPolina DevittNatalia Zinets
2 minutes read

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces points a weapon at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov/File Photo

Russia accused a Ukrainian diplomat on Saturday of trying to obtain classified information and ordered him to leave the country by April 22, prompting a like-for-like response from Ukraine as border tensions simmer.

Russia's FSB security service said Oleksandr Sosoniuk had been detained when he tried to access information from Russian law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian citizen.

The foreign ministry gave Sosoniuk 72 hours to leave, and Ukraine then did likewise to a Russian diplomat in Kyiv.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Sosoniuk had been held for several hours before being allowed to return to his consulate in St Petersburg, and called the detention a provocation.

"We fully deny the accusations levelled against the consular officer," it said in a statement.

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have been rising amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the army and pro-Russian separatists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday pressed for peace talks with Moscow. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 1:15 AM UTCCzechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link in arms depot explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 staff from the Russian embassy due to suspicion Russian intelligence services were involved in an arms depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.

EuropeFrance to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil
EuropeRussia and Belarus detain two Lukashenko critics, one a dual US citizen
EuropeRussia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer
EuropeRussia and Ukraine to expel a diplomat each as tensions simmer