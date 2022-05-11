Russian separatists say there are no civilians left at Azovstal plant -TASS

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 11 (Reuters) - The leader of Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday there were no civilians left at the Azovstal steel plant in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported.

"According to our information, there are no civilians left there. Consequently, our units' hands are no longer tied," TASS quoted Denis Pushilin, whose separatist forces have taken part in the assault on Mariupol, as saying.

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russian forces were bombarding the steel works, where a local official said at least 100 civilians were still holed up. Scores of wounded fighters are also believed to be in the bombed-out plant. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

