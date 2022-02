Russian shelling in east Ukraine's Donetsk kills 19 civilians - Interfax

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic inspects the remains of a missile that landed on a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed 19 civilians and incjured 73 more on Saturday in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported citing regional administration.

"On February 26, as a result of Russian shelling, 19 civilians were killed, 73 people were injured," Interfax quoted Pavel Kirilenko as saying on social media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.