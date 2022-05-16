1 minute read
Russian shelling kills 10 civilians in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - regional governor
KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - At least 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling of the city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, had said earlier on Monday that heavy shelling had caused fires in residential areas.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
