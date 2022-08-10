1 minute read
Russian shelling kills 21 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.
Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.
