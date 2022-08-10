Russian shelling kills 21 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.