Russian shelling kills at least six in east Ukraine - president















KYIV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed at least six people and set buildings ablaze in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, put the death toll higher. He said eight people had been killed and five wounded in the attack, in which a market, bus station, petrol stations and residential buildings came under fire.

"Terrorists attacked the peaceful town of Kurakhove, Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app under video footage of buildings in flames. "Terrorists are inhuman. And they will be held to account for it."

Kurakhove is in the Donetsk region, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia denies deliberately attacking civilians but cities across Ukraine have been pummelled by Russian forces.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











