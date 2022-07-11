Russian shelling kills three, wounds 28 in Kharkiv -Ukraine

Firefighters remove debris after a military strike hit a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and 28 were wounded on Monday after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

An official from the president's office said residential areas had been struck when Russia fired rockets from multiple rocket launchers at the city.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Catherine Evans

