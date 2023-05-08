Russian shelling wounds eight people in Ukraine's Kherson region - official















KYIV, May 8 (Reuters) - Russian artillery shelling wounded eight people, including a nine-year-old boy in two villages in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Monday, regional officials said.

Six civilians were wounded in the village of Stanislav on the right bank of the Dnipro estuary, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two others were hurt in Antonivka on Kherson's outskirts, said military administration chief Roman Mrochko.

The two people in Antonivka had been near one of the many "invincibility points" that Ukraine set up nationwide to provide access to electricity, heating, water and other basic services for civilians facing outages caused by Russian air strikes.

Ukrainian troops recaptured the city of Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after launching their full-scale invasion.

The area now comes under frequent artillery fire from Russian forces dug in on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth and Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.