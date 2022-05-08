Russian shells hit Lysychansk oil refinery, damage production areas, Luhansk governor says

May 8 (Reuters) - Russian shells struck the oil refinery at Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, damaging production facilities, the governor of Luhansk region said.

Serhiy Haidai, writing on his Telegram channel, said the strike was one of a recent series of attacks and had damaged facilities, including areas where crude oil is received and mixed with other elements of the refining process. Haidai said persistent artillery fire was preventing firefighting teams from working.

Reporting by Reuters

