Russian ship shoots down drone over Black Sea, Sevastopol chief says
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's fleet shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in the annexed Crimean peninsular, said on Thursday.
"This morning, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a UAV over the sea," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, +79856400243
