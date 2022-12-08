Russian ship shoots down drone over Black Sea, Sevastopol chief says















MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's fleet shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in the annexed Crimean peninsular, said on Thursday.

"This morning, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a UAV over the sea," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge











