Russian spy chief Naryshkin accuses U.S. of war propaganda

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin on Monday said Western accusations that Russia plans to attack Ukraine are war propaganda cooked up in the U.S. State Department.

Naryshkin told President Vladimir Putin that these accusations were designed to provoke Ukraine into taking military action.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow

