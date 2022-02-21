1 minute read
Russian spy chief Naryshkin accuses U.S. of war propaganda
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin on Monday said Western accusations that Russia plans to attack Ukraine are war propaganda cooked up in the U.S. State Department.
Naryshkin told President Vladimir Putin that these accusations were designed to provoke Ukraine into taking military action.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.