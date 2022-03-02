1 minute read
Russian stock market lobby asks finmin to buy state debt from market
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian stock market lobby NAUFOR asked the finance ministry on Wednesday to buy out the state debt, primary sovereign Eurobonds, from the market, it said in a statement.
NAUFOR also suggested investing up to 10% of the state pension fund's assets in shares of Russian companies.
Reporting by Moscow Newsroom
