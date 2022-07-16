Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - A Russian strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

The strike damaged a residential block, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder Editing by Mark Potter

