Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply - mayor

KYIV, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike on critical infrastructure in Lviv on Tuesday left part of the west Ukrainian city without power, city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

A Reuters witness reported three explosions in the city shortly after noon local time (0900 GMT).

"As a result of the missile strike, 30% of Lviv is temporarily without electricity," Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the water supply had also been interrupted in two districts of the city.

Russian missile strikes had also hit the electricity supply in the Lviv region on Monday.

City authorities said late on Monday that power had been largely restored in the region, but Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said some settlements in the region were still without electricity on Tuesday morning.

